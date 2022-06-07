P-Nation Confirm Dawn To Make A Comeback In June

DAWN has joined the list of idols and groups set to make a comeback this month!









On June 8, P NATION officially announced that DAWN would be making his highly anticipated comeback on June 16. In fact, Dawn confirmed that he had completed the recording for a new single he planned to release in June during an appearance at a spring university festival.









This would make it the singer's his first solo comeback since his first mini album 'DAWNDIDIDAWN,' released in October 2020. In September last year, DAWN and his girlfriend HyunA debuted as a duo and released their mini album "1+1=1."









Meanwhile, HyunA, also confirmed that she would be making her solo comeback with the release of her 1st full album some time in July.