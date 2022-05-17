P NATION's debuts their first boy group 'TNX' with 'MOVE' music video

TNX has debuted under the company of 'Gangnam Style' sensation PSY. Along with the title track, they've released a mini-album 'Way Up'.





Anticipation was high for this group as they formed through the SBS' idol survival show "Loud". The six boys - TaeHun, KyungJun, HyunSoo, JunHyeok, Hwi, and SungJung got selected among 75 contestants that were hoping to find spots in JYP Entertainment and P Nation.





Did you like their debut song? What are your expectations from the group? Are you impressed with them?