Paatal Lok's Hathiram in The Family Man 3? A crossover we didn't expect to happen

With all the buzz going on with The Family Man 2, Jaideep Ahlawat just hinted with a piece of news, a crossover that we have never thought about it and now I can't keep my nerves calm.

A video has been released from Amazon where we can see Hathiram (Jaideep) from Paatal Lok gets into a banter with JK Taplade (Sharib Hashmi) from The Family Man and at that moment he gets a call from Shrikant (Manoj Bajpayee) where he asks Hathiram to join them as well. So does that mean they are going to be together in the next season? Should we believe in this? The comment section of this video has surely over flooded with excitement because I cannot wait for the official announcement as well!

If they really team up together in The Family man 3, what will be your thoughts about it?