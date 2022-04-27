Pachinko Season 1 Ep 8 has left us in tears

Pachinko's last episode is out and the crew's social media is flooded with bittersweet goodbye messages and pictures.

The episode ends with Isak being taken away by Japanese police and his son, little Noa begging them to let go of his father in tears, while his mother Sunja holds him back.

The best selling book turned series has given birth to many debates and discussions regarding the Japanese and South Korean history but one cannot deny the excellent work done by the crew. From re-writing to production to acting, the series does justice to the book.

Pachinko hyped up viewers and K-Drama lovers even before the release and the last episode has left everyone impatient for the next season.

Picture: Courtesy of AppleTV