Pachinko's Baek Isak played by Noh Sanghyun talks about his upcoming series, leisure activities and his desire to play the role of a gangster

Noh Sanghyun whose English name is Steve is our favourite Baek Isak from Pachinko. He sat down with Esquire Korea and answered a few questions that fans were eager to know.

He acted in many short films and dramas before landing a role in Pachinko. When he got the role of Baek Isak, he told himself that he would give his 100 per cent for this project. People loved his character and performance and pachinko definitely gained many fans in no time.

His upcoming project is Bloody Romance, a TV series about an American-Korean soldier John Kim who is sent to South Korea in order to manage a unification unit where north and south Koreans are together. The drama is about the romance between a South Korean star who enlisted in the military and a North Korean female soldier.

When asked what type of roles he would like to take up in the future, he said that he is heavily inspired by Cillian Murphy's performance in the hit British series Peaky Blinders and that he would love to play the role of a gangster someday.

