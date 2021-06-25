Pageant Queens entering Bollywood is not a new concept then why are people hating on Manushi Chillar?

I have recently seen a lot of people troll and hate on Manushi Chillar for entering Bollywood. She has bagged three YRF movies before her debut and this seems to have rubbed the audience the wrong way. Many people even claim that she is getting the star-kid treatment which is completely ridiculous since she has worked hard to get where she is today.

I believe that she has represented and made our country proud at an international level and she does not deserve this toxicity. I am sure she has the talent if she is getting so much work and beauty pageants queen entering Bollywood is not a new concept. This has been happening for decades. Some of the most beautiful and talented actresses of Bollywood are Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta and guess what, they entered Bollywood only after participating in Miss World and Miss Universe.

If nobody questioned them, then why are people questioning Manushi Chillar?