Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan’s advise to Pakistani filmmakers, says - ‘Don’t copy Bollywood’

Speaking at a short film festival in Islamabad, he spoke about the significance of originality and how mistakes were made initially as the Pakistani film industry was ‘influenced’ by Bollywood, resulting in a culture that continued the practice of copying and adopting ‘another nation's culture’.

He said - ‘So the most important thing I want to say to young filmmakers is that according to my experience of the world, only originality sells -- the copy has no value. My advice to young filmmakers is to bring your own original thinking and don't fear failure. It is my life's experience, that the one who is afraid of defeat can never win’.

He also spoke about how Pakistani’s were no longer watching local content unless it had a commercial added spin to it.

Previously, when the ban on Bollywood films happened in Pakistan, many theatre owners talked about how they would lose most of there revenue because of it, some even claimed to have 70-80% of their business came from Bollywood and Hollywood. With many losing profits and some shutting down due to the loss in revenue. Artists from Pakistan also talked about the ban and how local content (in terms of films) also needed to also be improved, in order to get people going to theatres.