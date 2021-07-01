Palladio beauty oil absorbing blotting tissues review

Another short review of a product that I carried to trip is @palladiobeautyindia Oil Absorbing Blotting Tissues I always hunt for the oil Blotting tissues , thanks to super oily skin. I need these with me all time whether indoor or outdoor. Though I prefer the tissues which do not tear up but as of now all available options come in paper form. So coming to these , always appreciate innovative products that are multipurpose . The tissues are in paper form with one matte side(yellow) and one infused with rice powder(blushing pink). So initially I thought one side is to absorb oil and other to add a hint of blush on cheeks but NO . My mistake. These sheets are super handy, comes in cardboard packaging so that you pull out one sheet at a time. It has total of 40 sheets for 499 rupees . It comes in three shades again I picked shade WARM BEIGE . Coming to its effectivity , yes it absorbs good amount of oil from my face and keeps it matte for around 3-4 hours . I use both the sides in one go . It helps in keeping my makeup in place for long. For me 2 sheets are enough for a whole day because if I use more my face tends to get dry like I can feel stretching on my upper lips and smile lines especially. One thing more to mention is that the rice powder side feels like you are patting compact on your face . It leaves a powdery feel so you dont need to carry a compact. Two in one purpose solved. I may be wrong with the sides shade as it's not mentioned anywhere which side is matte and which with rice powder. Now coming to CON only one that if you pat blushing pink side you may end up with patches of powder on your face . It means you cannot touch up without a mirror , as I blot without a mirror Let me your favourite oil Blotting sheets in comment section below...