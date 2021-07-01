Pamper your feet!! (Foot care tips)

Our feet go through a lot of torture every single day from standing, walking or running around. This can often lead to pain, aches, cracks and in worst scenario several infections like corns. But despite the risks, we hardly pay as much attention to them as we do to our faces. Feet also needs loving care.

Wash your feet daily with some lukewarm water as it embraces relaxation and stimulates blood flow to the stiff muscles.

Do pedicure once in 15 days. Soak your feet in water, add to it vinegar and body wash droplets. This will help to deep cleanse the feet. And then exfoliate with foot scrub or diy scrub by mixing coffe powder, sugar and coconut oil together. Then apply foot mask on them or diy foot mask of mutani mitti and rose water.

If your cracks are paining a lot then apply iodex on it overnight and wear cotton socks they will help to properly soak the iodex on feet.

If your feet feels dry then apply vaseline on it and wear cotton soaks overnight to absorb the moisture completely.

If your feets feel too dry, dmaged, sun burnt, chapped then apply do wax treatment on your feet. Take a bowl and add 1/4 water into it and then add paraffin wax into it and 1 spoon of vaseline into it and boil it. Then apply this lukewarm mixture with the help of brush. But do not apply thus mixture when it is too hot. Apply it only when its lukewarm. Then cover up your feet with plastic sheets. And remove it when wax dried out. It will help to moisturise and heal the damage and make feet so soft and smooth. If you apply this then you can see the big difference in your feet.

If you are suffering from corns not so severe then apply moisturex cream manufactured by Sun Pharmaceutical. This cream can also be used as a foot cream.

If you are suffering from very severe feet infection then please to go the dermatologists and seek their guidance.