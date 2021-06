I have severe dry skin due to which I need to use a body scrub often. The British Rose body scrub by Body Shop has been a part of my morning routine since years now. A small amount is all I need to scrub that dead and dry skin away and say hello to smoother and fresher skin.

This beautiful gel cum textured body scrub has real rose petals and the essence of roses handpicked from Britain and is made from natural ingredients. Try this out and see effective results in a weeks’ time.