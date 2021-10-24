Pankaj Tripathi is a fantastic actor, but does he really need to appear in every other Bollywood film?

With new trailers dropping every month, whether, for a web series or a film, one thing that stands out is Pankaj Tripathi. In a year, I'm guessing he acts in more films than Akshay Kumar. He was recently seen in Mimi, he has upcoming films like 83, Bachchan Pandey, OMG- Oh My God 2 and now When I saw Pankaj Tripathi in the trailer for Bunty Aur Babli 2, I questioned if he was overexposed??





There was a time when Kay Kay Menon appeared in almost every movie. Then Nawazuddin Siddiqui became a household name. The time of Manoj Bajpayee came much later. I believe he hasn't read a script he didn't enjoy between 2010 and 2018. Deepak Dobriyal attempted to avoid this, which is why he went inactive for a period. It's a shame that in our country, actors of that calibre are reduced to this.