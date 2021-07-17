Is Pankaj Tripathi the favorite 'father figure' of Bollywood?

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most talented and versatile actors of the industry, He makes acting look so natural that it seems like he is a born actor.

Now it feels like he has become the favorite dad of Bollywood. He is the perfect 'father figure' of the industry.

Earlier the father's in Bollywood were all stereotypical and strict types but now with changing times even Bollywood has adapted to the change. Now father's are shown as completely opposite to what they were before. In most of Pankaj Tripathi's roles as dad, he is a feminist, supportive and understanding Dad.





From being a super funny and understanding father in Bareily ki Barfi to being a super supportive and inspiring father in Gunjan Saxena and not to mention the 'Bhaukali' father in Mirzapur, Pankaj Tripathi has always justified the roles of a father figure while maintaining his versatility. I definitely feel that he is now the favorite father of Bollywood. What do you think?



