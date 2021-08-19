Pankaj Tripathi Is The Master Of Playing Diverse Roles With Absolute Finesse, Do You Agree?

Known for his versatile and effortless performances across various entertainment platforms, Pankaj Tripathi, the quintessential common man has now become the voice of the nation. Giving the cinema a wave of realistic and modest performances the actor is now the new face of a redefined movie industry that runs on passion and authenticity.

From the very beginning, Pankaj Tripathi has given life to iconic characters on-screen that will forever remain etched in our mind. From incredible roles in films like Stree and Ludo to power-packed performances in Gangs of Wasseypur and Mirzapur, the actor has portrayed undeniable versatility that has left an indelible mark in the industry.

Now talking about the latest, the supreme actor is being awarded The Diversity in Cinema award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, for the exceptional finesse and excellence that he brings to the Indian cinema. Don’t you think Pankaj Tripathi’s effortless way of keeping his performances real and authentic makes him a performer extraordinaire?