Pankaj Tripathi's 5 best performances that you can't miss

Pankaj Tripathi has proved his versatility as an actor over the years, and we can never get enough of his aura. Be it becoming Guruji in Sacred Games or Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur or a loving and caring dad in Gunjan Saxena- he has done it all. I am in awe of how effortlessly he enacted those characters. Here I am mentioning 5 of his best performances, you can add the rest.





Mirzapur

In Mirzapur, he played Kaleen Bhaiya's character based on political grounds, a calm-minded criminal who can give orders with just eye movements and body gestures. One of his best till date.





Gangs of Wasseypur

Pankaj Tripathi was in Gangs of Wasseypur part 1. Nobody can ever forget his screen presence in this film.





Ludo

In Anurag Basu's Ludo, Pankaj Tripathi played the central character of four stories, as Sattu Bhaiya, a criminal comic. He made us laugh, felt the fear, and also kept the flow of the movie properly.





Stree

In this horror-comedy, he didn't have much to do but, whatever he shared onscreen, deserves mention.





Masaan

He had very little screen timing in the Vicky Kaushal and Richa Chaddha starring Masaan. But, his powerful dialogue delivery and emotional treatment made us feel connected to the character.





After so many years, Pankaj Tripathi is finally getting the recognition he deserves. What do you think? What are your favourite roles of his?