Up to par making, unrealistic Kuruthi!

It starts off really well, encompassing an exciting screenplay and apropos, much needed content, binding aptly with the current times of our lives. Midway, it starts to sway away from the intended result and does minimum justice to an otherwise brilliant making, mostly due to unrealistic, quite over-the-top incidents and dialogues. It makes you wonder if you have been offered as a Kuruthi, having decided to continue watching the superficial flick.

Spoilers alert:-

The flick starts off brightly with a lot of promise, especially with respect to the content that it offers to present. It does ever so well to build up a tense atmosphere, making one anticipate an intriguing and thrilling chain of events. The message that the flick tries to convey is a much relevant one, fitting well with the unfortunate events that keep happening around us. The flick has been successful in bringing out almost all the commonplace topics related to the religious differences at various points and it offers a lot of elements to ponder upon and perhaps, bring about a desirable change.

However, what doesn’t work for me are the unrealistic events and dialogues that start to muster halfway down the flick. It could be argued that the makers intended the extravagant, over-the-top incidents to happen that way to offer a sense of excitement or zing into minds of the viewers. But I found them hard to digest, especially when we are used to being treated with true to life gems nowadays. I mean, how could one still show people not dying in spite of being subjected to a number of fatal blows or an aged, almost ailing guy becoming a superman all of a sudden. Prithviraj’s character turned out to be highly exaggerated and artificial, so did his expressions and dialogues. Roshan Mathew and Srindaa sparkled though and were a delight to watch in spite of the extravagant proceedings.

It is a good watch because of the technical aspects and the message that it puts forwards, albeit artificially.