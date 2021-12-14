'Parasite' fame Park So-dam diagnosed with Papillary thyroid cancer, completes surgery

It came as a shock when 'Parasite' star Park So-dam was revealed to be diagnosed with Papillary thyroid cancer by her agency. In the statement released by Artist Company, they stated that she became aware of it after her regular health examination. However, she has completed her surgery and will be taking some time off to recover properly.





Meanwhile, her upcoming movie "Special Delivery" will start the promotions soon, and Park So-dam will not be able to be a part of it since she will be focusing on her health. We wish Park So-dam a quick recovery and good health so she could greet her fans soon.