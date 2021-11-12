"Parasite" star Choi Woo-shik's 4 dramas/movies that you need to check out before "Our Beloved Summer"

"Parasite" fame Choi Woo-shik rose to international stardom for his role in Parasite, from Cannes to Oscars, he was highly praised for his portrayal of a clever-minded guy from a lower-class family. Choi Woo-shik is now all set to make his comeback with a new drama "Our Beloved Summer," it will be his first drama since the huge success of "Parasite." While we all wait for this drama to tickle our fancy, let's take a look at some of his must-watch work before his international stardom came around.





1. Okja - Another masterpiece by Bong Joon-ho, this movie is a masterpiece. Much like E.T, it has an unfamiliar creature that was raised by a young girl, it is a heartwarming story of this girl who tries to save her pig from the hands of the meat industry. Choi Woo-shik might have a small role but it is worth a watch.





2. Train to Busan - This movie is already a huge hit among the audience, it changed the way we perceive zombie disasters. Nevertheless, Choi Woo-shik plays the role of a high school baseball player who is on a train with his teammates when a zombie apocalypse breaks out, beginning a survival journey of these passengers.





3. The Package - A light-hearted drama along with an equally amazing cast. This 12 episodes series gives thought-provoking lessons on love and life throughout the journey. The stories of each character are conveyed with utter sincerity. This comforting drama brings a group of travellers together in France and from there on, they mark new beginnings on so many levels. It is a must-watch feel-good drama.





4. Rooftop Prince - This is a time-travelling fantasy rom-com, a classic drama where the king along with his comrades time travels to the future and tries to settle in with the modern world. Choi Woo-shik shows his comedic timing flawlessly in this absolute gem of a drama. If you want to laugh your guts out, this is your drama.





Even though Choi Woo-shik has mostly played supporting characters, he has always stolen the scene with his extraordinary presence as an actor. Getting into the skin of the character, he has given many memorable roles.





Did I miss any of your favourite Choi Woo-shik's roles?