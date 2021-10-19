Parineeti Chopra- Another successful actor and an outsider!

Parineeti Chopra who made her debut in Bollywood in a side role in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl named Dimple Chaddha that was released in 2011.

In 2012, she was seen debuting as the main lead actress opposite Arjun Kapoor in Ishaqzaade. Her first movie was a big hit and she was in fame immediately like her cousin sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Ever since then she is been approached by all the famous banners of industry. Later she went on doing few good movies like Shush Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Meri Pyaari Bindu, Golmaal Again, Kesari, The Girl on the Train and Saina. She also had few flop movies in her carrier like Dawaat-e-Ishq, Kill Dill, Poster Boys, Namaste England, Jabari a Jodi and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Like her sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas, she was also sang a song in her own film Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi's tlíte song. She also gave her voice for Frozen 2 as Anna with Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Elsa!

Well today its our bubbly girls Birthday! Happy Birthday to one of the stunning actress in the Bollywood industry!