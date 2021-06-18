Is Parineeti Chopra going overboard with praising herself in interviews after her successful movies?

Parineeti Chopra gave three back-to-back releases in The Girl On The Train, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Saina. Honestly, Parineeti Chopra’s acting in Netflix’s The Girl On The Train and Saina was just mediocre. She failed to impress the audience with her performance. However, I will give credit where it’s due. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was an outstanding movie and both the leading actors, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra exceeded one’s expectations. Both were able to impress the audience with their exceptional performance and hopefully revived their dying careers with this movie.

Parineeti Chopra has been doing a lot of promotional interviews for her movies and she has expressed her gratitude and love for all her fans who are supporting her. She should be happy as SAPF was one of her best works but sometimes, she tends to go overboard with praising herself so much that it looks like she is boasting about her achievements. I feel like she is unaware about the fact that two of her films were not received well by the audience. The Girl on the Train currently has 4.4 rating on IMDb while Saina has only 4.2.

It is great news that she is feeling confident with her acting abilities and has found herself as an actor but she should still be aware about where she needs to improve as there is a lot of scope for improvement for the actress.

What are your thoughts about this?