Park Bo-Gum gets discharged from mandatory military service

Park Bo-gum has finally returned after fulfilling mandatory military service. Originally he was supposed to discharge on April 30. But due to the current setup in his unit, his application to leave early was approved.





Park Bo-gum enlisted for his mandatory military service in 2020 and then started working as a cultural promotion soldier in the navy. When the pandemic happened, Park Bo-gum didn't use his personal leave days. Now Ministry of Defense has set guidelines to prevent the spread of virus, thus a lot of soldiers were sent to home, and one of them was Park Bo-gum. Now he doesn't need to go back to his military base, as he already worked during the early days of the pandemic.





Fans can't wait to see him in his next project, a sci-fi film titled 'Wonderland'. The film has a star-studded cast including Bae Suzy, Choi Woo-Shik, Jung Yu-Mi, Tang-Wei, and Son Kyung-Won. Actors Gong Yoo and Choi Moo-Sung will also do a cameo in the movie. Are you a fan of Park Bo-gum? Are you excited about his upcoming projects?