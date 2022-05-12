Park Bogum, Park Seojoon, Ji Changwook & Ahn Bohyun Might Join New Variety Show

Park Bogum, Park Seojoon, Ji Changwook and Ahn Bohyun are in talks to join a new variety show!









On May 13, according to media reports, the 4 actors are in talks to join a brand new travel variety show by producer Kim Sungyoon.









Kim Sungyoon has worked with all the 4 actors before and was the one who sent offers to them. He worked with Park Bogum on 'Love in the Moonlight,' with Park Seojoon and Ahn Bohyun in 'Itaewon Class' and Ji Changwook appeared in the producer's latest project 'The Sound of Magic'.









Let's hope we get to see them in this show!