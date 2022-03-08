Without an ounce of doubt, "Soundtrack #1" starring Park Hyung-sik and Han So-hee is one of the highly anticipated dramas of this year and the new trailer of the same along with a poster has been released which shows strong chemistry between the two leads. The trailer gives a glimpse of their developing relationship which blossoms into romance as they start living together.





The two characters are shown fighting feelings for each other as they don't want to ruin their relationship. The chemistry between Han So-hee and Park Hyung-sik is exquisitely depicted and the OSTs have already been released which are just as beautiful as the trailer. The sort drama will release on March 23 on Disney+. Are you excited to see these two actors sharing a screen?





Check out the trailer below!