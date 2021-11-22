Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon embark on their happily ever after, announce pregnancy and wedding date!

Today, we all woke up to the exciting news that our favourite couple Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon are getting married. Park Shin-hye who was last seen in "Sisyphus: The Myth" wrote to her fan cafe announcing, "I am getting married to the person I have been in a relationship with for a long time. He has been a source of support for a long time and embraced all of the shortcomings of the person Park Shin Hye, and I would like to begin a life as a married couple with him."





The good news doesn't end here, she also announced that the couple is pregnant, she further continued "And though I am cautious to say this as it is very early on, I was blessed with a baby. I wanted to tell you before anyone else. I will show you a positive side after I start a family as well."





Choi Tae-joon also released a statement saying "I’ve exchanged various emotions with and maintained a meaningful relationship with someone for a long time. She is like a saviour to me who taught me without words to smile brightly when I’m happy and to cry out loud when I’m sad. Now, we would like to make our marriage vows and let this love that I’m grateful for bear fruit."





Park Shin-hye also revealed her future plans as an actor and stated "It may take a while, but I am going to do my best to return as an actress as soon as possible."





The couple will be getting married on January 22, 2022, in a private ceremony in Seoul. We are delighted to know that this beautiful couple is ready to embark on a journey of a lifetime. Congratulations to them!