Is Park Shin-Hye going to have a baby boy?

Recently in a vlog video, Park Shin-Hye was congratulated by her friends for her marriage and pregnancy. In the video, netizens spotted "Happy bride Shin Hye, bless u," and "Hello baby boy" on the balloons. Thus, fans are speculating that she might be giving birth to a male baby.





Meanwhile, Park Shin-hye got married to her fiancé Choi Tae Joon in a private ceremony held on January 22. Stars like Lee Min-ho, IU, Zico, Crush, EXO's D.O., Super Junior's Siwon & Leeteuk, 2PM's Chansung, 2AM's Seulong, AOA's Seolhyun, and more attended the wedding.





What do you think? Do you root for this couple? Will they give birth to a baby boy?