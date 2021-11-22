Recently, Park So-dam made an appearance on MBC's variety show "Radio Star" where she shared her memories of "Parasite" among other topics. Park So-dam who was last seen in "Record of Youth" adorably reminisced her audition days for "Parasite."





During the episode, she mentioned Director Bong Joon-ho wanted to cast two people who had some resemblance in order to portray the role of brother and sister convincingly. She further added that this was the sole reason why she was cast as she had resembled Choi Woo-shik.





She went on to say, “Director [Bong Joon Ho] said he wanted to cast the two of us as brother and sister.” “For our first meeting with both of us there, he asked us to come without wearing any makeup at all. So we really showed up without even washing our hair—a completely all-natural look. And as soon as he saw the two of us, director [Bong Joon Ho] was so happy.”





Park So-dam cheekily thanked Choi Woo-shik and said, “I need to be grateful to [Choi Woo Shik] for the rest of my life because he had already been cast first. I was only cast in the film because I looked like him. So it’s thanks to him that I got the part.”





This is just another example of how detailed Director Bong Joon-ho was while producing this masterpiece. Without a doubt, Choi Woo-shik and Park So-dam resembled each other and left no room for doubt.





Do you also agree that they were cast perfectly?







