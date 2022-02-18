Pathaan teaser is out!! - This is what the fans are saying

Finally, the teaser for one of the most awaited film, Pathaan is out! The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, John Abhram and Deepika Padukone. Today morning YRF had released the teaser of Pathaan and fans have been going crazy. This is going to be come back for SRK after almost a 4 year hiatus. The movie is going to be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

SRK took to his social media accounts and captioned the video teaser as "I know it's late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in the cinemas on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you."

Many fans commented and said 'King is back', 'Finally the wait is over' and 'King Khan is back with a bang'

How excited are you to watch Pathaan?