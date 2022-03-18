With Pathaan's craze can we see it taking over RRR in the future as the next big hit?

Pathaan is definitely been one of the most awaited films of SRK. The craze for Pathaan has just been increasing day by day. Right now as RRR is being named as the 'big hit', I think when Pathaan releases it's definitely going to take over RRR and being called as the 'next big hit'. Like how SRK is considered to be King of Bollywood, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan are considered to be the King of Tollywood.

Well, let's see how this turns out to be