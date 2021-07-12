Pavitra Rishta 2.0: What are your thoughts?

One of the successful tv serials, Pavitra Rishta, is rolling for the second season under Ekta Kapoor's Alt Balaji's banner. And guess who will be featuring in it?





It's Shaheer Shaikh and Ankita Lokhande. Yes, that's right. Ankita debuted in the television industry with this serial with Sushant Singh Rajput, and both of them received a lot of love, respect, and fame from the audience. It is definitely going to be a tough task to watch this serial without Sushant and Shaheer as Manav, but I am excited to see how things roll out in the future.





What are your thoughts? Do you think Shaheer Shaikh will be able to wear the shoes once what late actor Sushant did?