A peak into India's beauty industry!

It is primarily categorized into five major categories - body care, face care, hair care, hand care and color cosmetics. Indian beauty and personal care (BPC) industry is estimated to be worth USD 8 billion. We have see new beauty brands emerging and the old ones adapting to the present conditions of the market. thanks to consumers’ continued exposure and connectivity through the internet and social media influence, more and more women are splurging on skincare and cosmetics. Much of this important market is comprised of millennials projected to represent 30% of the total global retail sales this year and generation Z with 600 million youths under the age of 24 who continue to set the new standards for beauty. The booming industry is not only adapting to young women, however. Even India’s beauty market has seen and responded to the growing male grooming and beauty segment, with brands such as Beardo, The Man Company, and others seeing an overwhelmingly positive response from their audience.