'Penthouse' star Kim So-Yeon confirmed as lead alongside Lee Dong-Wook in 'Tale of the Nine Tailed' Season 2

'Tale of the Nine Taled' season 2 is an upcoming drama followed by season 1 which aired in the second half of last year by tvN. Actor Lee Dong-Wook, who plays the male lead, a 1000-year-old fox Lee Yeon, will appear as it is, but the role of the female lead has changed. Actress Kim So-Yeon has been cast as the new female lead.





The drama deals with a fantasy action romance between a nine-tailed fox who settles in a city and a producer who pursues him. According to tvN, season 2 will be made into 16 episodes. Director Kang Shin-hyo, who directed season 1, will also be in charge of season 2. The female lead of season 1, Nam Ji-ah, was played by actress Jo Bo-ah. However, she'll not be returning for the next season.





Kim So-Yeon drew attention by appearing in seasons 1 to 3 of SBS' 'Penthouse', a drama written by Kim Soon-ok, which gained so much popularity. There, she played a lead role but her character was negative. Let's see how her character will be this time. Are you looking forward to it? Are you excited?