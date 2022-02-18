"The Penthouse" stars Kim So-Yeon, Lee Ji-Ah, Uhm Ki-Joon, Yoon Jong-Hoon, and more to reunite in Pandemic-Related short film

Kim So-Yeon, Lee Ji-Ah, Uhm Ki-Joon, Yoon Jong-Hoon, and more of the hit drama "The Penthouse" are teaming up again for a short film. Despite their busy schedules, all actors gladly agreed to participate in the production. It will be directed by Joo Dong-Min who also directed "The Penthouse".





The upcoming project titled " It's Alright" is a dark comedy film divided into six stories. It will be about modern people and society during the COVID-19 era. Director Joo Dong-Min is expected to attract attention expression of the pandemic in short film form rather than a long series.





"It's Alright" will premiere on TVING's original "All Viewers+: Shortbuster" in April. Are you a fan of the show "The Penthouse"? Are you looking forward to it?