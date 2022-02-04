People need to stop hating on SRK!!!

Yesterday, most of the film fraternity people were seen at the last rites of Lataji in Shivaji Park. One among those many people was SRK with his manager Pooja Dadlani. The actor was captured giving dua to Lataji and later blowing air. This is a ritual that Muslim follow. People were trolling the actor for doing this. This seriously needs to stop!! I believe if one isn't aware of a ritual that is followed by a community then they should research rather than trolling someone. You should also look at the atmosphere and then speak. This was disgusting and disrespectful in so many ways. It's high time trolls start to understand this.