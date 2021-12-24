Perfect Christmas dress for the evening from Emily in Paris 2

This one piece Bowtie dress from Emily in Paris 2 is the perfect dress to wear for anyone who is attending a grand Christmas dinner today! You will look cute and a chic lady at the same time!

Emily in Paris series which became famous with a week of its released is famous because of its storyline. Emily who comes to Paris due to her job is forced to learn about the french culture!

The season was loved a lot in the first week itself by the audience and now we also have season 2 where Emily learnt to survive in Paris and behaves a lot like the french people. But in the end she has to choose between her french boss and the American boss!

In both the season, All the actors wear beautiful and very Paris like clothes which makes the audience crave for! This dress is exactly what I am talking about!