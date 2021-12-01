A perfect fairytale romance in a modern way!

The famous movie 3 Idiots was one of the biggest friendship and college hit movies of Bollywood. In this movie, we had the best actors: R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Aamir Khan, Boman Irani and Kareena Kapoor. This film had an amazing music list which is very precious for all students especially the engineering students!

After this movie, many people had a different attitude towards education and Engineering hostels. There are many famous songs in this movie, one of them is Zoobi Doobi, this song is a perfect modern fairytale song which is funny as well as romantic!

What are your thoughts?