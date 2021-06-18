The Perfect Low-Maintenance Hair Style Trend – Textured Bobs.

Bob hairstyles are a pretty big deal RN! After spending a long period in lockdown, people went all out when things opened up and in came Textured Bobs!

A sleek, chic yet fun hairstyle trend which is being seen on everyone! This look has been reigning since 2020 and is here to stay. A textured bob is all about geometry: the particular length and extra volume create gorgeous angles right at your jawline. This is a cut that looks great on all sides. While being trendy this look is super easy to maintain too!

Are you going to try this look? Tell me in the comments below!