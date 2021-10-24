Perfect singer Ed Sheeran is tested Covid positive!

Ed Sheeran, one of the best singer and musician recently announced that he has been tested covid positive and has self-isolated himself.





The singer who lives near Framlingham, Suffolk: "Apologized to anyone who he has let down and asks everyone to be safe."

he further added that he will be doing all his interviews and performances from his home.





On his Instagram post, he wrote: "Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines. It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in-person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances as I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x."





His new album title: =, is to be released on Friday!







