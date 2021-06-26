The Perfect Solution To All My Makeup Removal Issues

I use Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water to remove my makeup. My skin is very sensitive and it works well with my skin. My makeup comes off so easily and it is not oily. It works wonders in removing makeup. It contains molecules called Micelles that remove impurities and open out the pores. The cleansing water does not contain parabens and alcohol. The cleanser is very affordable and worth the price. The other variant is oil-infused which contains oil that is best for waterproof makeup. This can also be used every day to remove makeup and to cleanse your face. I highly recommend this product.