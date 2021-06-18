Peter Kavinsky or Noah Flynn- Who is your Netflix heartthrob?

I know there are many Netflix heartthrobs and you may not even know who is Peter and Noah but here I am to tell you mine. I absolutely stand by Peter Kavinsky, if I ever want to get a partner I would like him to be like Peter. Tell me yours as well.





Noah Centenio played the role of Peter Kavinsky in the movie franchise, To All the Boys I've Loved Before. And, I fell in love with the character when I first read the novel then I fell for Noah when I saw him as Peter. Even though the character has its flaws, Noah as Peter can never be replaced from my mind.





Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn acted in the movie franchise The Kissing Booth. Well, he has quite a handsome look and a great height and well the character matches Jacob as well.





But for me, this battle of the best boyfriend wins Peter Kavinsky aka Noah Centineo. What about you? Comment down below.