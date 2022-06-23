Photo Of Nam Joo-hyuk Drinking Underage Surfaces Online

An alleged photo of Twenty-Five, Twenty-One fame actor Nam Joo-hyuk participating in underage drinking has gone viral.









On July 3, a slightly blurry screen shot of a computer screen was uploaded on online communities. Captured from the blogging platform 'Cyworld' and dated around September 2011, the pictures shows four individuals surrounded by a few green bottles with blue caps, believed to be soju bottles.









The 'Cyworld' post has been captioned as, "A shot of Joo Hyuk." If the individual in the photo is in fact Nam Joo-hyuk, the photo would have been taken when he was a second year in high school, as the actor was born in 1994, hence proving that he was involved in underage drinking.









With his ongoing bullying scandal, this picture just adds fuel to the fire.