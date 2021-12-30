Photos of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan from the upcoming film leaked, what are your views?

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan were recently photographed in Indore while filming their upcoming film. The film's leading couple climbed on a bike and took a leisurely ride through the lanes of Indore's Nandlalpura district. While riding the bike, the couple resembled a normal Indian husband and wife. The photos were taken during the bike ride also show the two in their movie roles and disclose the actor and actress' initial appearances in the film. With few specifics about the upcoming film revealed, the leaks provide a hint as to who might play which roles.

Vicky Kaushal is seen riding his bike clad in a t-shirt and pants with a half jacket that is unzipped and flapping in the breeze. He's wearing a half-helmet and hasn't taken off his shoes. Sara is riding shotgun behind him, dressed in a saree and a sweater, as is customary for a married woman in India during the winter. She has also donned sindoor, albeit she does not have a mangalsutra.

While riding pillion on the bike, she grips Vicky Kaushal in the typical wife/girlfriend style, placing one hand over his shoulder and hugging him to her. She's seated on one side of the bike rather than across it, as most saree-wearing Indian women do. Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan clearly play husband and wife in the film, which is situated in a tiny town, based on the photographs. Sara was also seen wearing earrings and holding a handbag in the photos. Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan also posed with a fan in another photograph. The saree, on the other hand, was different, but the general look was the same. Though the title of the film has been kept a secret, the roles of the key actors have now been disclosed.