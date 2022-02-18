A Pink members Chorong, Eunji, Namjoo, and Hayoung who recently appeared on KBS2's variety program, 'Problem Child In House' answered various questions regarding their group and revealed the behind-the-scenes stories. During the conversation, they also revealed the reason behind why they hardly perform their lesser-known song "Hush". To which Hayoung replied "We decided to change directions for the first time back then." Chorong explained, "that was when it hasn't been long since we debuted but then our CEO suddenly got absorbed with the retro theme." "That was when T-ara Sunbaenims released their hit song 'Roly-Poly' so there was a retro theme trend", Eunji concluded.





"Hush" was an experimental song, very different from the concept of the group which was more innocent and the fear of taking a different road bugged the group. The members were not in the support of the song but their CEO insisted to release it and therefore, it was released. However, it is not performed often.





Have you listened to this song? Do you like it?