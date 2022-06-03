Pinkvilla Style Icons Nominations: Here's the nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Emerging Talent (Female)

Bollywood has one of its finest talented actresses. For many years we have been witnessing new talents emerging almost with every movie. These young emerging talented actresses have raised the bar high. Within no time they have created a huge fanbase for themselves not just because of their fashion looks but also because they're showing their potential to grow on a platform that only demands growth every single day. Our nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Emerging Talent (Female) are listed below: 1. Radhika Madan: Coming from a television background it did not take much time for Radhika to make her place in our hearts. She debuted in Bollywood with Pataakha in 2018 and since then she hasn't looked back. It's not just her acting that has gained her this success but also her style which resonates with most of us. Recently, she was seen in Siddhat along with Sunny Kaushal. 2. Manushi Chillar: Miss World 2017, Manushi Chillar made the whole country proud after winning this title. Manushi's style speaks about her love for experiments with colors. Her Indian attire is to adore. There isn't a moment she did not make heads turn for her style. Manushi had just made her debut in Bollywood with Samrat Prithviraj along with Akshay Kumar. 3. Tara Sutaria: Oof, what can one even comment on Tara's style? She has made sure to look the prettiest even in a comfy outfit. If you need to know how to impress your fans with your style then Tara is the best example. From red carpet looks to her movie characters, her fashion game is always on. 4. Rashmika Madanna: All the way from the South, Rashmika is slowly making her way in Bollywood. Rashmika defines sophisticated style, be it in Western or Indian. 5. Sharvari Wagh: A refreshing face after a long time. Sharvari made her debut with Bunty Aur Babili along with Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherji and Siddhart Chaturvedi. Sharvari looks fabulous in a bodycon dress and loves trying new things. Just a few days left to know who wins this title. Whom would you like to see win this title?