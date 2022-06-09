Pinkvilla Style Icons Nominations: Here are the nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Youth Idol Male

Bollywood movies are known all over the world. The film industry is filled with unique actors from all generations. These actors have worked hard to achieve this fame. In this category, Pinkvilla Super Stylish Youth Idol Male our jury has selected these young personalities as nominees and they are:

1. Vicky Kaushal: Vicky Kaushal's style defines suave and smart. He can look good in any style effortlessly. Boys should take some notes from Vicky because even in his casual outfit the actor looks his best.

2. Sidharth Malhotra: There's no surprise Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most handsome-looking actors in Bollywood. During the promotions of Shershaah, we got a chance to see Sidharth's style. One thing is clear that the actor loves his sunglasses and fashionable jackets. Needless to say, he provides major inspiration even in athleisure and his most basic looks.

3. Ranbir Kapoor: What can one even comment on Ranbir's style. The OG chocolate boy of Bollywood has one of the finest tastes in fashion. The actor loves to keep his look minimalistic and chic. Be it his sweatshirts or his suits, there isn't a piece of clothing this man can't carry.

4. Kartik Aaryan: Kartik's fashion transformation over the years is quite notable. Kartik gives us those boy-next-door vibes and his puffy jackets cannot be missed. One can see that he loves experimenting with bright colors.

5. Varun Dhawan: Varun Dhawan's style only speaks about comfort. That does not mean the actor does not experiment but it's quite evident that he loves his comfort. He can slay in Indian as well as luxury sweatshirts. His fitness and style are an inspiration to many.





Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to know who wins this title!