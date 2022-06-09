Pinkvilla Style Icons Nominations: Here are the nominees for Super Stylish Actor Male

Bollywood and style go hand in hand. It's no surprise why the actors have to always be their best when it comes to style. Our jury has nominated some of the actors for this category, 'Pinkvilla Super Stylish Actor Male'. The nominees for this category are below:

Sidharth Malhotra - If you follow Sidharth Malhotra then you will be aware that the actor does not step out of his house without his classic sunglasses. He loves bright colors and fashionable jackets. Even though he loves basics he still manages to inspire people with his fashion style. Kartik Aryaan - Over the years Kartik's style has come a long way. The actor has been improvising on his style ever since his debut in Bollywood. One thing is for sure he can pull off anything effortlessly. Varun Dhawan - Varun loves anything that comes inside his comfort zone. Be it Indian or Western, Varun makes sure that he experiments but also keeps his comfort in mind. From tank tops to designer suits Varun looks dashing in everything. Tiger Shroff - When someone takes Tiger's name the first thing that comes to your mind is fitness and gym. Tiger loves his fitness more than anything and that sure doesn't go unnoticed when he flaunts his bare chest. His style defines elegance and simplicity. The actor's style resonates with his fans Vicky Kaushal - From his airport looks to his clean and sharp looks, Vicky Kaushal makes sure to melt our hearts-whenever the paparazzi click him. His love for denim doesn't go unnoticed.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla and get your answer on 16th June!!