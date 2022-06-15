Pinkvilla Style Icons Nominations: Here are the nominees for Super Stylish Actor Male (Popular Choice)

With just a few hours to go, the Pinkvilla Style Icon award is going to be held tomorrow. With the day now so close, the next category is live, 'Pinkvilla Super Stylish Actor Male (Popular Choice)'. Actors work tremendously hard to achieve this success and fame. Along with acting, they make sure to remain stylish through the process. Our jury has nominated the following actors for this category. The list of the actors nominated is below:

Sidharth Malhotra:

With his bang-on performance in Shershah, Sidharth does not leave a chance to showcase his style. Even though he loves basic, Sidharth knows how to make the ladies sway in his direction. Be it his acting or his style, his game is always on top.

Kartik Aaryan:

Kartik has been enjoying the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He just doesn't make headlines for his love life or movies but also for his fashion sense. From his boy-next-door looks to donning designer labels, Kartik has come far in the fashion game.

Ayushmann Khurrana:

An actor who does not shy away from experimenting with clothes, patterns, styles, and trends. His style resonates with so many people out there. He loves staying out of the box when it comes to fashion as well as his movie choices.

Vicky Kaushal:

From his airport looks to his red carpet looks, Vicky can pull off anything. Vicky Kaushal's style looks so effortless. From his check pants to his denim and T-Shirt look, Vicky looks dashing in everything he wears.

Tiger Shroff:

Tiger's love for his fitness and fashion does not go unnoticed. The actor, however, becomes a dapper-looking Bollywood star when he steps out in sharp suits and experimental colors.