Pinkvilla Style Icons Nominations: Here are the nominees for Super Stylish Dance Diva

Bollywood movies are hugely popular not only for the actors, actresses, and stories, but also for the mind-blowing dances. Each era has been grooved by Bollywood's proficient and talented dancing divas, from the black and white era to the Eastman Color days of the 1970s to the digital age. With their energetic and unforgettable dance performances, these divas have won many hearts and accolades over the years.





Here are our picks for the 5 Most Fashionable Dancing Divas.





Disha Patani

This petite actress is not only attractive, but she also strikes with poise. The way she moves to the beats of Do You Love Me in Baaghi 3, one thing is clear: she is now one of the best female dancers in the business. She is a hard-working woman, and her efforts can be seen in all of her films.





Nora Fatehi

This stunning young lady is India's dancing queen. She is currently India's favourite dancer. The grace with which she conducts herself and the expressions on her face are admirable. Her stunning smile and moves never fail to captivate her admirers. Nobody can deny her expertise in the art of dancing.





Sara Ali Khan

Our Chaka Chak girl is without a doubt Bollywood's sexiest dancer. She does it all with ease, whether it's Indian or Western. Her body moves to the beats of the music. She first won hearts with her dance moves in the song sweetheart from Kedarnath. That video is still very vivid in our memories. The way her entire body grooves makes us want to drop everything and start dancing alongside her.





Janhvi Kapoor

She's hot. She is stunning. She's lovely. She performs admirably. She also dances well. Janhvi is a complete package. She can perform Indian, classical, and western dances. Her fans adore her, and she is a much-loved actress. She gave stunning performances in Nadiyon Par and Panghat.





Kiara Advani

In terms of dancing, Kiara is on equal level with Janhvi. She also performed a number of songs and danced her heart out. Her relaxed but precise movements and sharp body language add sparkle to her performance. Kiara shines brightly while dancing. She has dazzled us with her dance performances. Her dancing abilities are unrivalled.





Stay Tuned To Know Who Wins The Super Stylish Dance Diva Award on 16th of June 2022