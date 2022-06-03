Pinkvilla Style Icons Nominations: Here are the nominees for Super Stylish Emerging Talent Male

Given that several talented male actors have recently made impressive debuts, many of them have a slew of promising projects in the works. Furthermore, it's great to see some new boys getting the attention and opportunities they deserve.





Rohit Saraf

For quite some time now, Rohit Saraf has been effortlessly pulling off some of the best looks. Aside from giving incredible performances, the actor has also been playing the style game in his own unique way. Saraf is someone who can easily pull off casual looks on a daily basis. Whether it's for a movie promotion or a random Instagram selfie, the actor is always dressed to the nines.





Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter is unquestionably at the top of the charts. The actor can pull off literally anything thanks to his chocolate boy looks, and no one does casuals better than the clean-shaven man himself. We all know that casuals is bae deep down. As a result, you should look to Ishaan Khatter for fashion inspiration.

Karan Deol

Karan Deol is a Bollywood hottie who is known for giving millennials fashion goals. And with his recent photoshoot, he has elevated his reputation to new heights. It's no surprise that Karan excels at providing major fashion cues to his fans. The actor is currently on a roll, sharing some major summer fashion goals from recent photoshoots, and the images are making his fans drool.





Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi, the Gehraiyan actor, has been on our wish list since he made his Bollywood debut. Siddhant's snazzy vibe and, of course, his sexy wardrobe have earned him a cult following in addition to his spectacular acting.





Abhimanyu Dassani

Most men can relate to Abhimanyu Dassani's classic, understated sense of style. The actor keeps things simple, which allows him to look effortlessly stylish at all times.





If you are into their fashion as well then stay tuned till 16th of June 2022 to see which handsome wins this award.