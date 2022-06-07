Pinkvilla Style Icons Nominations: Here are the nominees for Super Stylish Haute Stepper Female

A few surveys this year confirmed these female haute steppers' status as fashion queens. These Bollywood divas, who appear to be fans of gauze dresses, have also worn shift dresses and statement pieces with equal aplomb.

Rashmika Mandana

Rashmika Mandanna, an actress known for her enthralling acting and glamorous style, has been dubbed "National Crush." Her fan base has grown exponentially since the huge success of the film Pushpa: The Rise. A recent photo of this stunning actress has sparked outrage on social media. The actress' latest appearance at KJO's birthday party in a Thai high slit, black gown is truly redefining glamour.

Yami Gautam

Since her debut in the film industry, Yami Gautam has been the sweetheart of Bollywood'. Her charming face and lovely smile made her stand out even in the most basic of outfits. Yami is known for her elegant fashion sense and simplicity, which is reflected in her outfits as well.

Nusrat Bharucha

A look at Nushrat's style moments will reveal that the actor is known for keeping things chic and elegant. Her outfits are simple to replicate and exude comfort. Typically drawn to flowing silhouettes, the actor prefers to keep things light and breezy, whether in a simple black body-hugging dress or a plaid green dress with ruffles.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra has a distinct fashion sense. She has the ability to elevate a simple look with her charm and grace. Sanya Malhotra exemplifies the importance of injecting some levity into our fashion statements.

Vote for your favourite fashionista and stay tight until 16th of June 2022.