Pinkvilla Style Icons Nominations: Here are the nominees for Super Stylish Male (Readers Choice)

More celebs are becoming fashion icons every time you refresh your social media pages. However, some celebrities never go out of style. Every star, whether an A-lister or not, now has his or her own signature look, from workout clothes to airport appearances to casual outings that include celeb spotting. But we're not hesitant to proclaim that Bollywood's males are the new fashion icons to keep an eye on and these 5 dapper men are on the top of this list.

Quirky and Classy Ayushmann Khuranna

No matter what style he wears, Ayushmann Khurrana proves he is a fashion icon. It's tough to resist his fashion sense whenever he makes an appearance, whether it's his not-so-subtle taste in casuals or wholly unique and frequently lavish formals.

Macho Man Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor is known for his off-screen wit and on-screen acting, but the previously overweight youngster has evolved into a fashion star in his own right over the years. He enjoys experimenting with fashion and pushing the boundaries. He enjoys experimenting with vagrant or James Bond fashion. Suits pique his interest, and he looks dashing as hell in them.

Chocolate Boy Kartik Aryan

Kartik has the allure of an actor with perfectly kept hair. His stylish sense is gaining popularity. After all, he possesses an effortless A-list appearance as well as excellent hair. He is a man whose charisma is contagious. His appearance is fantastic. Kartik Aryan can teach you a lot about style and how to make girls fall in love with you.

Bollywood's Handsome Hunk Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan has a distinct style that is generally casual but incredibly fashionable. The actor is frequently spotted wearing brightly coloured chinos, blazers, and tees and never fails to wow. Varun knows how to do it well, as well as set trends and keep things bright and fresh.

Heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Malhotra's style game is always on the notch, there's no doubting that. His style can be described as edgy, as he is not known for being dull. He can ace anything because he is always experimenting with colours and textures. The actor has nearly always managed to make his presence felt through his sartorial choices.

It's a tough competition and may the best stylish man from our industry win on the 16th of June.