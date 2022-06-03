Pinkvilla Style Icons Nominations: Here are the nominees for Super Stylish Maverick Star Female

Movies have a strong connection to reality, which stems from their ability to show us the world in ways that other forms of creative expression cannot. Cinema reflects society and, in turn, influences society through changes in representations, moral quandaries, and the transformation of viewers' ideas.





Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu has carved her own path in Bollywood, with fiery and fierce protagonists and glass-ceiling-breaking films ranging from Pink, Badla, and Thappad to Manmarziyaan, Haseen Dillruba, and now Rashmi Rocket.





Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan, an actress, becomes a firm favourite in Bollywood. Radhika began her career as a television artist, but her acting abilities propelled her to the big screen. She appeared in several films, including Ray, Go Goa Gone 2, Mard ko Dard Nahi Hota, Angrezi Medium, and Shiddat. With her outstanding performance, she has carved out a distinct identity in the film industry.





Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor is receiving glowing reviews for her acting abilities and brave decision to play a transgender woman on-screen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Her fearless performance as Maanvi Brar was admirable and outstanding. With that role, she defied many stereotypes.





Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's various roles have earned her recognition in both Hindi and Telugu cinema. She has a distinct acting style, and the audience enjoys her intense yet humorous roles. Kriti's career was launched with Heropanti, which put her on the map. Her quirky and funny roles are appreciated and loved by the audiences.





Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor's film Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai attempted to break her girl-next-door image. People noticed her making a conscious effort to play a different role on screen. She is not only the cute girl we want to see, but she also plays and slays a character every time she gets the chance.





